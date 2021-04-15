City of Raleigh seeking community feedback on what’s desired in next police chief

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – City leaders in Raleigh say they want your opinion on the type of person they’ll hire as the next police chief.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown announced in late December that she intended to retire on April 1.

However, on March 10, CBS 17 confirmed the City hadn’t begun its search for a replacement for Deck-Brown.

A spokeswoman for the City said Deck-Brown’s official last day will be June 30.

Deck-Brown was appointed to lead the Raleigh Police Department in February 2013, capping off a departmental career that began shortly after she graduated from East Carolina University in 1987, according to the City of Raleigh.

The city has now posted a survey online, asking a range of questions from what qualifications and leadership tools a chief should have to what the department as a whole needs to prioritize.

The survey also asks what else you’d like the city manager to consider when making this hire.

The survey also takes into account the respondent’s race and gender but replies remain anonymous.

Here’s a link to the survey in English and in Spanish.



