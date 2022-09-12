RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh is looking to hire 15 community connectors.

The City of Raleigh is launching a new city-wide engagement program called “community connectors.” As part of the initiative, Raleigh will be hiring people in Raleigh’s neighborhoods to help voice and expand the reach of the city’s engagement efforts.

The community connectors will work with Raleigh’s Planning and Development Department and the Office of Community Engagement to share information with the community about city initiatives and collect information from residents.

The planning staff will hold a virtual meeting Monday night at 6 p.m. on Zoom, or by calling 301-715-8592.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 25.