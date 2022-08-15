RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department, will host a gun buy back event on Saturday.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Mount Peace Baptist Church at 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the event will demonstrate the commitment of the city and RPD to develop strategies to reduce gun violence, minimize opportunities for victimization and reduce the fear and incidence of crime.

Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible to receive a gift card worth up to $200, depending on the type and quantity of firearms surrendered.

Airsoft, paintball, BB, pellet and 3D guns will also be accepted but do not qualify for a gift card.

Raleigh police will secure and remove each firearm from the vehicles at the buy back evet.

To ensure the safety of everyone, police ask that: