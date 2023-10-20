RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh held an open house for a 103-year-old home on Friday. It sits right off Glenwood Avenue in the Glenwood-Brooklyn neighborhood.

The late Victor Cavaroc and his wife, Carolyn, donated their home to the city for them to sell and use 50% of the profits to support public art.

“Part of what they expressed an interest in is a canopy art project over by Union Station. Our intent is to honor their wish and use those proceeds to help promote the project and recognize the Cavarocs on site,” said Patrick Young, the city’s planning and development director.

The house dates back to 1920, and it’s listed as a two-bedroom, one-bathroom with a bonus room. The city recommends interested buyers start their bids around $440,000.

Steven Terry, who lives next door to CBS17, said that he’s excited about getting a new neighbor.

“We’re just good neighborly neighbors. We’re hoping somebody’s moving here that’s the same. Young, old it doesn’t matter. Just come in here, and we’re like the people who’ll knock on your door and say welcome to the neighborhood,” said Terry.

There is another open house scheduled for Tuesday.