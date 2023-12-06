RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police respond to a wide variety of calls, but should they?

The City of Raleigh is developing an alternative response program where police officers wouldn’t show up to all 911 calls. The City Council discussed this at its Nov. 7 meeting.

It’s something groups in Raleigh have been advocating for years.

The Raleigh H.E.A.R.T coalition shared a proposal for an alternative response program with city leaders. The coalition wants to see social workers and clinicians respond to certain 911 calls, particularly mental health ones, instead of police. They want the response teams to not be under police jurisdiction.

Kerwin Pittman is a social justice activist at Emancipate NC, one of the partners of the Raleigh H.E.A.R.T program.

“What we want to do is pair the right professionals with the right situation,” Pittman said.

He envisions a program in Raleigh very similar to Durham’s H.E.A.R.T program.

“What we want to do is stop individuals who are in a crisis having interactions with law enforcement,” Pittman said.

RTI International analyzed Raleigh’s 911 calls as part of a study on alternatives to traditional police responses found close to 10% of calls between 2017-202 were for mental health or quality of life.

Stephanie Hawkins is the Vice President of RTI International’s Transformative Research Unit for Equity.

“Behind each of those 911 calls is a unique story,” Hawkins said.

She said Raleigh would benefit from something similar to Durham’s program.

“When we are really thinking about the best use of resources, when the police are best used is for those issues that they were trained to address, but what we found is that there are a lot of other needs that people are using 911 for,” Hawkins said.

RPD has a team called ACORNS where an officer and social worker respond together.

Duke Law’s Wilson Center for Science and Justice is also a partner of the Raleigh H.E.A.R.T Coalition. Megan Moore is a policy analyst at the center. She said creating response teams separate from the police department could benefit everyone.

“If we have a community of people that receive the treatment they need and aren’t put into the cycle of jail or emergency room without being linked to care than the community as a whole is stronger,” Moore said.

The first chance people have to share their thoughts with the city is this Saturday. The location and time for that event and other feedback sessions can be found here.

There is also an online survey.

The city plans to have a more detailed plan in February or March.