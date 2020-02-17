Breaking News
Raleigh police investigate shooting on Pettigrew Street

City officials share plans for Midtown Raleigh’s growth

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Waterfront district. Crossing the Beltline. Better transit.

These are just a few things Raleigh says will grow over the next 20 years.

The city shared its plans for the Midtown-St. Albans area.

There are seven big takeaways to make it safe, green, family and work-friendly.

Read more here.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss