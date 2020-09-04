Raleigh class ring lost 60 years will be returned to its owner

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just days after Bridget Phillips stumbled upon a class ring at William B. Umstead Park, she was able to track down its owner with the help of the community.

Phillips spotted the ring while hiking on a trail over the weekend with her family.

“I saw a little glimmer of something down on the trail and I squatted down and started moving the mud back and it was a class ring from Broughton,” Phillips said.

The ring was from the class of 1960 at Needham B. Broughton High School.

There was no name on the ring, but it had a blue stone with the initials, J.A.D.

Phillips said she couldn’t believe that it was from the class of 1960.

Phillips said she actually lost her class ring not long after she graduated from high school in 2000.

She said that’s one reason it was important to her that this ring gets back to the person it belongs to.

“I’ve always thought it would be really cool if somebody found mine. I just happen to find this and I’m really keen to figure out who it belongs to,” Phillips said.

After doing some digging and with the community’s help, Phillips was able to track down the owner of the ring through Facebook.

The ring belongs to Jeffrey Dick, who graduated from Broughton High School in 1960.

He and his wife, Elizabeth, who was his girlfriend at the time, were on a picnic at Umstead Park when he lost his ring.

When Jeffrey and Elizabeth found out the ring had been found, they couldn’t believe it.

“We spent a lot of time looking for it, but what’s amazing is the lady that found it,” Dick said.

Elizabeth Dick said she remembers the day the ring went missing.

“We were actually 17 I think the day we lost that ring and now we’re 77,” Elizabeth said. “So the ring has been waiting at Umstead Park for 60 years for someone like Bridget to find it.”

Phillips will be sending the ring in the mail to the Dick family in Florida and they will be reunited with the ring very soon.