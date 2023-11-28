RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Classes will be canceled for a second day this week after a deadly student stabbing Monday at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High, officials said late Tuesday afternoon.

One teen student was killed and another was injured during a stabbing after a large fight Monday at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, which canceled classes for Tuesday.

School officials announced that classes will also be canceled on Wednesday “to provide staff additional time to prepare for our students to return.”

All Wednesday after-school activities are also canceled.

A 14-year-old boy, a student at the school, was later apprehended and charged in the deadly stabbing, according to Raleigh police.

The incident began around 11 a.m. Monday, when a school resource officer radioed for EMS saying a student had been stabbed in the gym, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

Police said once on the scene they found two students who had been stabbed. They were transported to a local hospital where one of the students, age 15, died. The other student, 16, has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.