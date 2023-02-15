RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas leak prompted an 11 a.m. early release on Wednesday for the students, faculty and staff of Oberlin Magnet Middle School.

Later Wednesday evening, a message from Principal Briana Pelton addressed the leak and told parents that the Thursday school day is expected to be back to normal.

The leak, according to Dominion Energy, was contained by shutting off gas to the school at 11:27 a.m. to allow for repairs to be made. Those repairs, Pelton said, have “been resolved.”

“Our building has been deemed safe to allow for a normal school day on Thursday,” her message to parents said.

Pelton further explained that on arrival, all students are to go to their second period class where all belongings were left at the time of the emergency dismissal on Wednesday. For sixth and eighth grade students, they will report to Core 2, and seventh grade students will report to their first elective class.

The principal said all classrooms were locked to secure all belongings and no parents are permitted to collect any student items Wednesday evening.

“We are also immensely appreciative to crews from Raleigh Fire Department, Raleigh Public Works, Dominion Energy, Raleigh Police Department, the Wake County Sheriff’s Department, WCPSS Security, and WCPSS Communications,” Pelton said. “These groups, in conjunction with an outstanding Oberlin staff, allowed a safe early dismissal for all Oberlin students.”