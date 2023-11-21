RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State University Chancellor Randy Woodson gave an update Tuesday about the closure of Poe Hall because of contaminant concerns.
Woodson said in a letter to the university community that classes and scheduled events in Poe Hall will be moved to virtual formats or alternative locations for the remainder of the fall semester.
“Accommodations are currently underway to either move faculty and staff to other offices or allow for hybrid work,” Woodson said.
This comes just days after the building was closed after initial results from recent environmental testing at the facility indicated the presence of an environmental contaminant called PCB.
“Our first priority is the well-being of those who work, teach and learn in the building and preserving academic continuity while we thoroughly investigate environmental conditions,” Woodson said.
Read Woodson’s message below:
NC State community:
In my communications with you, I often talk about our university as one unified Pack. In that spirit, and in the spirit of transparency, I want to provide you with an update on an issue impacting one of our physical spaces on campus.
Last week, the university made the decision to temporarily close Poe Hall. We took this voluntary step out of extreme caution after conducting preliminary testing in response to occupant concerns raised earlier this semester. Test results came back suggesting environmental contaminants (PCBs), necessitating further study.
Our first priority is the well-being of those who work, teach and learn in the building and preserving academic continuity while we thoroughly investigate environmental conditions. Classes and scheduled events in Poe Hall will be moved to virtual formats or alternative locations for the remainder of the fall semester, and accommodations are currently underway to either move faculty and staff to other offices or allow for hybrid work.
Closing the building in the midst of a semester is far from ideal, and we understand that this situation has caused concern beyond those who are directly impacted. I want to emphasize that we work year-round to maintain and improve our physical spaces on campus, and to address any concerns. We will continue to do all we can to ensure that our university is a safe place to work and learn.
As we move forward with more comprehensive testing in Poe Hall, we’ll work collaboratively with campus partners to ensure continuity and consult experts to help us gain complete understanding of the building’s environment. We’ll also communicate progress and pertinent updates with individuals who are impacted by the closure.
I know that for those directly affected, this is unsettling, especially as we work to close out a successful semester. I want to thank everyone who has worked hard to make this quick transition happen and to also encourage you to reach out for help and resources if you need them. If you have specific concerns about Poe Hall or if you need access to the building after this Wednesday, Nov. 22, please call 919-513-3358 or email ncstateemmc@ncsu.edu.
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, I want to emphasize my gratitude for you, our truly inspiring Wolfpack community. We’ve managed challenging situations before, and we’ll continue to do the same now — together. I hope you all have a safe and restful time over the break, and I thank you again for your patience and cooperation as we move forward.
Thank you,Randy Woodson
Chancellor