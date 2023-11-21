RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State University Chancellor Randy Woodson gave an update Tuesday about the closure of Poe Hall because of contaminant concerns.

Woodson said in a letter to the university community that classes and scheduled events in Poe Hall will be moved to virtual formats or alternative locations for the remainder of the fall semester.

“Accommodations are currently underway to either move faculty and staff to other offices or allow for hybrid work,” Woodson said.

This comes just days after the building was closed after initial results from recent environmental testing at the facility indicated the presence of an environmental contaminant called PCB.

“Our first priority is the well-being of those who work, teach and learn in the building and preserving academic continuity while we thoroughly investigate environmental conditions,” Woodson said.

Read Woodson’s message below: