RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After being closed for two days following a stabbing that killed one student and injured another, Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School will resume classes on Thursday.

The school announced on its website that classes will resume and is grateful for the patience and support given by the community.

Officials with the school said that they have been working closely with Student Support Services and Crisis Response teams over the past two days to ensure that any students in need of additional resources in the coming weeks will receive adequate help. The school said that staff also received information and training to help identify students who may need support.

“We are here to support all students who need assistance or space to process their feelings,” the school said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The school also said that additional law enforcement and security personnel were on campus.

According to officials, all students involved in the altercation on Monday that led to the stabbing have been disciplined in accordance with the Wake County Public School System Policy.

A 14-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to the stabbing.

A special forum will be held at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School on Dec. 4 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for family and the community to discuss the incident and share their thoughts, officials said.