Clayton man charged with sending child porn to Cary police detective, warrants show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton man is behind bars and facing multiple charges involving child pornography that he sent to a Cary police detective, Wake County arrest warrants show.

Matthew Harlen Coats, 36, is accused of possessing and distributing at least nine different video files depicting graphic sexual content involving children ranging in age from 3 years old to 15, according to warrants.

Documents indicate that Coats was sending them to an undercover Cary Police Department detective.

Coats sent the child pornography videos to the detective between July 8 and Tuesday, the day of his arrest, court documents show.

According to arrest warrants, Coats is facing nine counts of second-degree child exploitation of a minor.

Records show that he is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $275,000 secured bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now