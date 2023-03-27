CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department said it is trying to identify two people who broke into a convenience store, tore up property inside and stole merchandise.

The incident was reported Friday around 8:50 p.m. at the Riverwood Convenience Store at 21-101 Sarazen Drive, according to a news release from police.

The pair broke into the store and swiped items worth more than $1,000, police said. The duo also “damaged other property inside the store,” the news release said.

Photo from Clayton Police Dept.

Police on Monday released a surveillance photo of a person inside the store wearing a hoodie and dark pants.

Police said anyone with information about the suspects should call the Clayton Police Department Tip Line at 919-553-1555 or Detective Budden at 919-359-8737.