Clean up continues after storm slams Raleigh neighborhood nearly a week ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend, the cleanup continues a week after a fast-moving storm left a lot of damage around Raleigh.

“It’s been a busy week on Byrd Street,” John Constance said.

The small but intense storm rolled through Raleigh Sunday, knocking trees and power lines down around where Constance lives, and left power out at his home for 12 hours.

“The main thing, for me, was just how quickly life can change in a storm like that,” he said.

The days following, Constance says tree removal companies filled Byrd Street.

City crews and private companies cleaned up and down Raleigh roads.

On Byrd Street, two homes are now partially covered with tarps after trees sliced through them. One tree took out the entire right side of one home.

“What the power is of a 200-year-old oak tree coming from full height down to ground level, I mean, it’s pretty devastating what it can do,” Constance said.

Sunday, a man living along White Oak Road showed CBS 17 the aftermath across his property and next door.

“It’s a big mess.” he said. “Our tree fell in their yard, and then when the hurricane came, two of our trees went into their yard.”

For Miguel Montoya, the days this week have been long.

“Like 12 hours, 12-hour days,” Montoya told CBS 17. “It’s a lot of work.”

The sounds of chainsaws still ring throughout the neighborhood.

“It’s hard to believe what rain can do in a short period of time, and winds,” Montoya said.

For Constance, he’s beginning to feel normal again while thinking of those who may have a longer recovery ahead.

“It goes through your mind about, ‘Is there a next one out there somewhere,’ and are we going to be as lucky next time,” Constance said. “But. anyway, you have to live life.”

Montoya said he expects to be in the neighborhood helping clean up for the next two days.

