Cleaning staff employee at Wake Forest Town Hall tests positive for COVID-19

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)– A member of the cleaning staff at the Wake Forest Town Hall has tested positive for COVID-19, a news release said.

The Town Hall will close at noon Thursday so the facility can be professionally cleaned and sanitized, town officials said.

“The cleaning staff member who tested positive did not interact with members of the public and had limited contact with staff,” said Town Manager Kip Padgett. “Still, we are closing Town Hall and disinfecting the building in accordance with public health guidance.”

The Town Hall is expected to reopen on Friday.

