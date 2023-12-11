GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Garner are clearing themselves out of a major mess left by Sunday’s tornado that tore through the area around 12:20 p.m.

Several tree removal companies lined Ford Gates Road as the sun rose on Monday. The owner of Alpha Tree Services says he’s been in business for over two decades, and even he was caught off guard by the storm.

“When it happened I was in church, and all the phones had alarms in the church, and I was just like, what happened?” Jesus Diaz said.

A homeowner named Arthur that spoke with CBS 17 Sunday night said he was settling into being back home after his church let out when a tree crashed through his bedroom.

“Debris started flying inside the house. The tree fell. The ceiling started crushing in,” he said.

Thankfully he was not hurt in the process.

“It’s an absolute mess,” Arthur said, “But, you know, I’m good. I’m good.”

Another Garner man, Daniel Hughey, was at home with his fiancé and his sister when the severe weather hit. Just after the tornado cleared out, he said they were quick to jump into clean up mode in the yard.

“I’ve got 4 brothers, and we all work in blue collar industries. We’ve all got the tools capable of at least jumping on it just a little bit and getting a good head start.”

Homeowners aren’t alone in the clean up though, as Lowe’s Hardware’s Garner location donated chainsaws, tarps, and manpower to help people recover after the storm on Sunday and after the sun came up on Monday.

“It’s my community, we’re down the street, so if something happens here, it happens to us and we want to be out here to help them,” Brian Edwards, the store manager, said.

With a storm this big comes a big cleanup, and crews are happy to help even after Monday.

“For the next three to four days, I would say,” Diaz said.

Edwards says anyone in need of help or supplies should call the Lowe’s Hardware Garner location.