GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cleanup efforts are well underway after an EF-1 tornado tore through parts of Garner Sunday afternoon.

Despite widespread damage where the 110 mph storm touched down, many in impacted neighborhoods had power throughout Sunday.

Representatives from Duke Energy said self-healing grid technology likely played a big role in the limited number of power outages in the aftermath of the tornado.

“It doesn’t repair the damage, but what it does is isolates the problem, so that fewer customers are impacted,” said Jeff Brooks, Duke Energy spokesman.

The technology can automatically detect when an outage happens, allowing energy to be rerouted to impacted customers.

“It is a game-changer. It’s one that’s really given us new tools we never had just a few years ago to really more rapidly respond and reduce the number of customers impacted by a storm or other type of disruption,” Brooks explained.

Photo by CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

Photo by CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

Photo by CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

Photo by CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

Photo by CBS 17 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein.

So far this year, Brooks said, that there have been around 150,000 outages avoided in Wake County alone because of the technology, and well over 500,000 statewide.

Currently, more than 30 percent of customers in the Carolinas are served by self-healing technology, but the company aims to expand that to 80 percent in the coming years.

Sunday’s tornado brought down several trees in the Woodlands neighborhood of Garner, with damage to homes coming from downed trees, limbs and other debris.

Tree and roof service teams were quick to respond to the scene. Nick James, who owns Apex Roofing and Restoration, is urging everyone impacted to take precautions when cleaning up.

“What I would say is, don’t go on your roof, it’s not safe. That loose debris that’s up there, you could take one bad step, and all the sudden you’re going,” he said.

James was busy at work throughout Sunday afternoon, patching up a roof that had been hit by a tree.

“Tree falls, limbs are going to go, a lot of times limbs will go straight through the roof, and through the decking and into the house.”

The Town of Garner says crews will resume cleanup efforts Monday morning. There were thankfully no deaths or injuries from the storm.