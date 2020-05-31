Cleanup underway after chaotic night leaves damage across downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – People began showing up early Sunday in downtown in an effort to clean up after a night of unrest in Raleigh.

A peaceful march that began at the Wake County Justice Center Saturday afternoon descended into chaos as the night progressed.

Vandals left a path of destruction through the heart of downtown Raleigh – smashing windows and starting fires on Fayetteville Street and other nearby blocks.

Raleigh police used non-lethal crowd control methods against the crowds throughout the night.

Groups began to organize cleanup efforts through social media late Saturday.

Saturday’s events followed a week of unrest across the country following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin released a statement via Twitter early Sunday.

Raleigh’s police chief, Cassandra Deck-Brown, released a video message at 2:24 a.m.

This story will be updated.