Cleanup underway in downtown Raleigh after 12 arrested during protest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cleanup is underway in Downtown Raleigh after Sunday night’s protests against the recent police shootings in Chicago and Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The city’s transportation department says its crews have been out cleaning graffiti off streets and buildings.

Sanitation crews were also out this morning assessing the damage and cleaning up what was left behind.

Raleigh-Apex NAACP President Gerald Givens came downtown on Monday to see how he could help with cleanup. He says he supports the protest and the sentiment behind it but condemns the violence.

“What we know is that non-violence is what brings people to our side and violence does not,” Givens said.

Protesters gathered in downtown Raleigh Sunday for the third night in a row, but during a subsequent march, by 8:30 p.m. police declared the event “an unlawful assembly due to protesters damaging property and impeding the flow of traffic.”

Soon after, a dozen protesters were taken into custody by police and charged.

Many other protesters left the area, but about 100 people remained grouped together. That group later dispersed.

There was only minor property damage and vandalism reported Sunday night.

The city says downtown residents and businesses can now sign up for the new downtown alert system, which will notify people when protests are happening. The system became active Monday.