Closing JCPenney at North Hills a ‘necessary business decision,’ retailer says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – JCPenney is closing its North Hills location following a review of its store portfolios, the retailer said.

While an exact closing date was not announced, JCPenney said the Raleigh location will stay open until at least spring 2020.

JCPenney said the portfolio review assessed stores that do not meet required financial targets or present the company with the ability to capitalize on a real estate asset.

Associated who do not transfer to another JCPenney location can receive separation benefits.

“All impacted associates may participate in a three-hour on-site career training class, at no cost to the associate. This class will offer tips on resume writing, answering interview questions and more,” JCPenney said in a statement to CBS 17.

The Triangle Business Journal reports a new tower will be built as a revamp of that part of the shopping mall.

