RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A male juvenile has been detained by police in connection to a code-red lockdown at Wakefield High, Middle, and Elementary schools on Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., police received a call regarding a subject with a gun at Wakefield High School at 2200 Wakefield Pines Drive. All three schools were put into the lockdown to their proximity to one another.

Multiple officers arrived, searched, and secured the school. It is currently unknown if the juvenile is a student at the high school, police said.

Police said someone made a 911 call from outside of the schools which led to the lockdown. A gun was not found and the threat was deemed not credible. The schools were placed in code green shortly after detaining the juvenile, police said.

The code red lockdown, which was lifted around 12:40 p.m., meant no one was allowed to enter or exit any of the school buildings until and all-clear announcement is received from police.

“These steps are taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our students and faculty,” the statement further read.

Police are working on what, if any, charges the juvenile may face.