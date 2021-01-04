Coglin’s Raleigh bar closes after 7 years due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Closing time has arrived for Coglin’s Raleigh. The bar, located in the downtown area of the city, shut down after seven years due to ramifications of COVID-19.

The bar’s co-owner Zack Medford, who also serves as board president of the North Carolina Bar & Tavern Association, announced the news in a letter.

Coglin’s was an ’80s and ’90s-themed bar featuring pop-culture decorations, events, games, and karaoke nights.

“For North Carolinians, Coglin’s Raleigh was more than a bar—it was a Time Machine. Guests went there to be transported back to the awesome ‘80s and carefree ‘90s. They went there to put aside their worries and their fears. They went there to dance the night away to Whitney Houston, rock out with Van Halen, and party to KISS, the Bangles and Wham!,” Medford said in the letter.

Medford, along with co-owners Brad Bowles and Ben Yannessa, opened the bar in 2013. Medford says the establishment’s mission was to “return the magic of the ‘80s and ‘90s to Raleigh.”

“It worked,” Medford said.

The bar became synonymous with countless community events which included raising money for local nonprofits and collecting presents for Toys for Tots and the Capital City Clauses every Christmas.

“Raleigh’s time machine fell victim to insufficient government aid, negligent leadership from elected officials and inequitable state policies,” Medford said, who has been critical of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders involving bars and taverns.

On March 17, the governor issued Executive Order 118, which stated that North Carolina restaurants and bars will be closed to sit-down service and limited to take-out or delivery orders.

“When the pandemic began to spread across the country, Gov. Roy Cooper closed North Carolina’s nonessential businesses on March 17. Like other bars across the state, Coglin’s ceased operations immediately with the expectation that the governor would make every effort possible to ensure their survival. That trust proved to be misplaced,” Medford said.

Medford said the windows of the business were smashed during the May 30 protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“The bar was ransacked by chaos actors seeking to take advantage of the peaceful protests against unjustified police brutality,” Medford said.

As bars were granted the ability to reopen outside seating at 30 percent capacity under Executive Order 169, Medford says Coglin’s struggled to attract customers “willing to brave the weather while their direct competitors were allowed to operate inside their bar rooms all over town.”

“Despite pleading with the landlord to save the successful bar, the bar owners requests for discounted rent were turned down. Coglin’s back rent accumulated to nearly $100,000 with no end in sight. By Thanksgiving, the landlord informed Coglin’s owners they must either pay in full immediately or face eviction. As a locally owned small business that had been restricted from generating any significant revenue for nearly a year, Coglin’s was left with no choice but to close permanently,” Medford wrote.

On Dec. 31, Coglin’s Raleigh closed its doors permanently due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medford said the owners plan to do everything in their power to “one day reopen in a new location but in the near future, prospects look bleak.”

“The Governor’s office has shown no willingness to help bars reopen, much less signaled when they can expect a return to normalcy,” Medford said.

