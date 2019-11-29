Cold weather not enough to deter Triangle shoppers on Black Friday

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cold weather didn’t do much to deter Black Friday shoppers in the Triangle. Temperatures in Raleigh hovered in the mid-30s and were below 40 degrees for most of central North Carolina, but shoppers still made their way to stores to seek out the best deals on the biggest shopping day of the year.

CBS 17’s Jamiese Price took a look at clothing discounts at the Kohls at the Shoppes at Midway Plantation in Knightdale. She saw plenty of signs for $9.99 and even deals as low as $4.99.

“The Vans are definitely cheaper than anything,” said shopper Kailee Lancaster. “Record player is only $40 when they’re usually $75.”

Shoppers were few and far between there around 5 a.m. The store was packed on Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. until about 2 a.m. Shoppers began to return around 6 a.m. Friday when other stores in the shopping center opened.

