RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision involving a dump truck during afternoon rush hour on Wednesday is snarling traffic on Glenwood Avenue.

Raleigh police said the collision occurred near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Lead Mine Road, just north of the Interstate-440 interchange.

Two lanes of Glenwood Avenue are closed while crews clean up the scene.

Traffic is backed up to near Glen Eden Road as of 6 p.m.

Police advise motorists find an alternate route.