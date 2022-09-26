CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The first phase of Fenton, a mixed-use district on the rise in Cary, continues to expand with announcements of retailers, restaurants and more entertainment.

On Monday, the owners and developers of Fenton, Columbia Development and Hines, announced four new additions for Cary shoppers to expect soon.

Eyewear retailer Warby Parker, clothing retailer Faherty, luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury and Doc B’s Restaurant will join the current lineup of shops already open at Fenton.

“We are delighted to welcome these concepts, many of them new to the Triangle, to Fenton,” said Paul Zarian, managing director at Hines. “We hope that the Triangle community will enjoy them as much as we do.”

Warby Parker

The Triangle will be getting new specs from a 1,612-square-foot location of Warby Parker, slated to open in early 2023. This will be the brand’s sixth location in North Carolina.

Warby Parker will carry sunglasses, eyeglasses and contacts. The location will also offer eye exams. For every pair of glasses sold by Warby Parker, the company also distributes a pair to someone in need.

Faherty

Faherty, a casual apparel store for men, women and kids will be opening its first proprietary location in the state at Fenton in early 2023, according to the announcement.

The 2,115 square-foot family brand store will also be partnered with organizations “1% for the Planet” and “Surfrider Foundation” to give back to initiatives that benefit the environment and protecting beaches and oceans.

Bluemercury

Adding more to the site’s luxury beauty options, Bluemercury will bring cosmetics, skin care, makeup, perfume, hair, bath and body products to Fenton. Bluemercury was acquired by Macy’s Inc. in 2015 and now has more than 180 specialty stores nationwide.

Set to open in late 2022, the location with be 1,991 square feet.

Doc B’s Restaurant

On the culinary side, Fenton is also in for another restaurant. With a 6,009-square-foot space, Doc B’s Restaurant will be serving up scratch-made food from Danish barbecue ribs, Chicken Parm and signature “Wok Out Bowls.”

Don’t forget the drinks—Doc B’s will also bring an extensive selection of craft beer, wine, spirits and cocktails.

This Cary location, opening in Spring 2023, will be the first location in North Carolina, joining the company’s nine existing spots in Austin, Chicago, Coral Gables, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Worth, Indianapolis and Tampa.

All the Rest

WNCN photo/Hayley Fixler

These four new additions are joining the already extensive list of previously announced and some already-open spots, including:

Club Pilates

Southern Tide

Vestique

Williams Sonoma

Pottery Barn

Madewell

Athleta

Paragon Theaters

Arhaus Furniture

Sephora

Free People

Bailey’s Fine Jewelry

Radiant Waxing

One Medical

Truss Vet

Archer Paper Goods

Truist and Von Kekel Aveda Lifestyle Salon Spa

Honeysuckle Gelato

Fenton’s restaurant lineup also includes: