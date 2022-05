RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A commercial vehicle fire reported at about 6:10 p.m. has caused a ripple effect of backed-up traffic on I-540 westbound.

Raleigh Fire Chief Robert Hodge said the fire was reported at the Falls of Neuse interchange of I-540.

Westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 14, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Westbound lanes of the highway are backed-up to the Capital Boulevard exit.

This is a developing story.