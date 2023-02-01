CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A large crowd gathered for the Lunar New Year Gala in Cary Tuesday evening. Several community and state leaders joined families for speeches as well as food, music, dancing and more to celebrate Asian culture.

The event is the first in-person celebration that organizers have had in three years since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s a time to reflect– a time to think about being hopeful and optimistic,” said State Senator Jay Chaudhuri. The senator said the celebration is not only about celebrating prosperity and new beginnings, but also North Carolina’s diversity. He said, “We see it in the architecture, we see it in the food and we see it with our friends and neighbors.”

That diversity is something North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said continues to benefit the state and economy. Stein said, “It’s exciting to have such dynamism and such growth in the state and they’re contributing to the overall well-being of this state.”

Stein said the Asian-American population is one of the fastest growing populations in the state.

During an evening of celebration, many also took the moment to grieve and heal. The Cary event comes after two mass shootings in California that impacted several people in the Asian community. It was just days ago that a gunman opened fire during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California.

State House Representative Ya Liu, who recently became the first Asian-American woman to be elected to the North Carolina General Assembly, said the shootings come during a rise in safety and concern for the community. Liu said, “Since the pandemic started, we have seen an uptick in anti-Asian crimes across the country.”

In her position, Liu hopes to continue working toward keeping diverse populations safe. She said, “We want to remember the victims that we lost but we still want people to know we are not afraid. We want to celebrate our culture.”

Attorney General Stein said that a portion of the proceeds from the Tuesday celebration will go to support victims’ families who were impacted by the recent violence in California.