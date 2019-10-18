Community, classmates honor Holly Springs teen killed on Highway 55

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — An eighth-grader at Holly Grove Middle School, Scout Undercover was just 14 years old.

“She had a style all of her own. She was very eclectic and unique in her style. Very true to who she was,” said Taylor McDaniel, a neighbor.

Her father Beau says his daughter — then Olivia — came to him two years ago, so confident in her own skin. She knew she wasn’t meant to be a boy. Scout was transitioning.

“Very nice. I remember they were always nice to people,” said Audrey Bryant, a fellow eighth grader.

Bryant sat across from Scout on the bus to and from school every day. Thursday was different.

“It’s a tragedy really,” Bryant said.

Investigators say Scout was trying to cross busy NC Highway 55 at Somerset Farm Drive in Holly Springs Wednesday evening when the teen was struck and killed by a passing SUV.

The driver remained on scene and police say they don’t anticipate any charges.

A memorial has now sprung up. So many have expressed their condolences whether they knew Scout of not.

“The parents grief that’s what gets me,” said John Bryant, a parent. “I have a daughter that same age and it’s really hard. The kids are absolutely just broken up over it. It’s hard for them.”

Students say they observed a moment of silence in Scout’s honor at the school.

