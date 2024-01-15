RALEIGH, NC – The Raleigh community celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at the 44th Annual MLK Memorial Walk.

Local organizations marched through downtown with state and local leaders to honor the civil rights leader’s legacy.

Nearly 60 years after Dr. King’s death, hundreds of demonstrators sang while walking the streets of Raleigh to commemorate his life.

“It’s definitely something we’re here annually just to be a part of. Just fighting for civil rights and standing up for equality and injustice,” said Quando Gerst, from the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

Parents brought children hoping to show them positive role models from a young age.

“It’s important that he sees things like this, with important, prominent Black men, because Dr. King’s dream is still going on right now,” said one dad who brought his young son to the march.