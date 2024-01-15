RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some volunteers are spending their Martin Luther King Jr. Day building homes for people who need affordable housing.

More than a dozen faith groups spent a few hours building walls for two homes being built in Habitat for Humanity of Wake County’s “Old Poole” community.

Raygan Hansley knows the importance of affordable housing because she’s going through the homebuying process with Habitat. She tells CBS 17 she wanted to be here to help another family in need of a home.

“While I’m so grateful to be receiving help, the fact that I can help someone else on this journey and help them achieve their dream while helping myself achieve my dream is something that’s unparalleled,” Hansley said.

Daniel Moore with Oak City Baptist Church has been serving with Habitat for the past decade, but he says volunteering on MLK Day makes the work more important

“It brings back the dream that Dr. Martin Luther King had in terms of the community coming together, people of all colors, all backgrounds,” Moore said.

Faith leaders prayed over each wall before volunteers took them to the neighborhood.