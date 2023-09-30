RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cleaning supplies, food items and even toys were among a list of items given to families on Saturday.

“I called out my partners from Black Employees Network of Amazon to be with me, to build bridges and connect the gap for the community by… we call this the ‘Necessity Drive,’” said Lisa Greene with the non-profit, Marketing with a Twist.

Greene wanted to make sure families had essential items and joined 90 vendors, resources and organizations at John Chavis Memorial Park to share support.

Working beside Greene was Shalina Randolph.

“Some things are hard to come by for some families and us being out here being able to give back to them, it allows them to get things they weren’t allowed to get,” Randolph said.

In an earlier statement, Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Shinica Thomas said, “Community Day is all about our commitment to ensuring people and families are aware of all the resources available to them at no cost.” She added, “This event is an invitation to embrace new opportunities and make connections with organizations and neighbors.”

Whether it’s healthcare, employment or networking, Wake County officials hoped to bridge the gap and improve underserved areas while also making sure families have access to support.

With around 100,000 people living under the poverty line in Wake County, Wake County Housing Community Engagement Coordinator, DaQuanta Copeland, said many of the resources have become essential.

“That’s a big number and unfortunately that is our reality. But we have a county manager that is dedicated to turning this around and doing it with the people.” Copeland said. “The county has listened to the people, it’s time for us to heal and we can do it together, but also bringing the resources in the community for the people who we are advocating for and we’re able to come out and allow everybody to be a part of it.”

Some organizations and groups expressed concerns for the many who depend on their services.

Lakesha Monroe with BrightSpring Health Services said they help hundreds of people in the Triangle by providing complimentary home and health services. Many of the individuals she helps face mental health challenges or require specialized care.

“We help people who aren’t really able to do for themselves. We help them get the resources and learn day-to-day skills that we think they should have but a lot of people don’t have,” said Monroe.

Monroe said a possible federal government shutdown could impact them.

“We get funding from Medicaid, we get funding from a lot of human services and government programs… We have executive directors that get funding and the resources from the upper level, so if they can’t fund us we can’t operate on a day-to-day business level.”

Despite concerns, the organizations in attendance hope to provide as much support as possible and fulfill a community need.

Greene, who noticed the impact on families in a single day, added, “There’s a little bit for everybody to let them know you’re not in this game by yourself. We’re here to help you.”