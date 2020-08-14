Community health center, Mexican Consulate team up for COVID-19 pop-up testing events in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A local nonprofit health center has teamed up with the Mexican Consulate in Raleigh to provide mass community testing for marginalized populations in Wake County.

Advance Community Health and the Mexican Consulate in Raleigh will hold two mass testing pop-up events at the consulate over the next two Sundays.

According to a release from ACH, “No one will be turned away or charged for COVID-19 testing.” They do recommend pre-registering though.

The two consulate pop-ups will be held this Sunday and again on Aug. 23. This weekend’s event runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and next weekend’s runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’re both being held at 431 Raleigh View Road in Raleigh.

Click here for a full list of Advance Community Health’s other testing events.

