Community mourns young mom killed in shooting south of downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Community members are mourning the loss of a 24-year-old Raleigh mother.

Kimberly Holder’s family says she was shot and killed last night around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Bragg Street.

Police say two other men were also shot but are expected to recover.

Holder’s family says she was a caring mother who grew up in that neighborhood.

She leaves behind a 6-year-old girl.

Her loved ones set up a candlelight vigil at the spot where she was gunned down.

“She was really down to earth, but she didn’t speak much,” cousin James Colclough said Saturday. “She definitely loved all the kids. She loved kids and it’s just messed up, though. It’s an everyday struggle.”

Neighbors say they need more job opportunities and resources to help stop recurring violence.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

