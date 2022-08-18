RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The community gathered to pay their respects to Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd who was killed in the line of duty a week ago.

A visitation for Byrd was held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh Thursday evening.

Several law enforcement colleagues were there.

Ryan Schmidt was friends with Byrd for more than 15 years, and was his former roommate for about five years. The two met through cross-fit.

Byrd was a big presence in the jiu-jitsu community as well. Schmidt said that’s how Byrd met so many of his friends.

“He never wanted to disappoint anybody in the slightest and just incredibly kind, loyal, just a friend who truly lived his life and put his friends and his family and colleagues above himself,” Schmidt said.

Byrd worked in the sheriff’s office for 13 years, reaching his goal of becoming a deputy in 2018. Schmidt will be speaking at Byrd’s funeral Friday.

“He would want the world to be a better place, and that’s my hope, that’s what I’m gonna try my best to do here on out,” Schmidt said.

An Apex man who is one of two men charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd made his first appearance in a courtroom Thursday afternoon

Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Apex was arrested and charged with felony murder, according to court documents served on Thursday. Marin-Sotelo made an appearance in court.

A second man, Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, was also charged with murder in the killing of Byrd Thursday, but has not yet been served, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo was still being held under federal custody as of late Thursday night in Burke County, Freeman said.