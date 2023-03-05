RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Community Pet Days are back at the Wake County Animal Center.

The county held the new initiative for the first time in the fall.

For families, they’ll have information about how to find affordable pet food and supplies.

The goal is to keep pets and families together and prevent surrenders back to animal shelters.

It comes as the animal shelter announced on Saturday that they are running out of space.

Following the success of the fall initiative, Wake County launched Spring Community Pet Days.

Organizers said their Community Pet Days will feature rabies shots, microchipping and health services for pets.

Those services include:

Rabies vaccines for $5 (1-year and 3-year vaccines are offered)

Microchipping for $10

DHPP (a combination vaccine that provides protection against five dog diseases) / FVRCP (a combination vaccination for cats) vaccines: No-cost

Rabies education and prevention materials

Wake County Health and Human Services program information

In the fall, the shelter said they:

Served 301 families

Provided 374 rabies vaccinations

Microchipped 255 pets

Vaccinated 299 animals

They said they helped about 500 dogs and cats in total.

“We hope we can reach even more this year and do everything we can to keep them together with their current families,” said Shinica Thomas, Chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “No one should have to give up a furry loved one because they can’t afford the care.”

The Community Pet Days are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on four Sundays in March and April:

Organizers said payment is cash only and attendees are encouraged to bring exact change.

They said services will be available on first-come, first-served basis, and suggest bringing water for you and your pet in case you have to wait in a line.

Pet owners are also asked to bring rabies paperwork with proof of prior vaccines.

For more information, click here.