WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Keeping his legacy alive—that’s what Greg Thomas’s employer is trying to do in the weeks since the father of three was found dead in his overturned car off New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

His family said the Wendell father was on the way to work when he apparently ran off the road in heavy rain. Now, his coworkers want to make sure his family is taken care of.

Greg Thomas didn’t have an easy job installing HVAC systems with Comfort Monster Heating and Air.

“You want to talk about hard work, that is a tough job,” noted CEO Jon Jordan.

It may not have been easy, but Thomas was good at it and a dedicated employee.

“Just so dependable, positive, hard-working,” Jordan recalled. “Just one of those people who is just a huge lift to an organization.”

When Thomas didn’t make it to work on March 17, his coworkers knew something was wrong. Days later, his body was found inside his overturned car which had plunged down an embankment in heavy rain.

The whole company is grieving, but coworkers want Thomas’s family to know they can depend on them, just like they all depended on him.

“We took the average of his pay for the last year and every Friday we just pay it like he was here,” Jordan explained.

Still, Jordan said he wanted to do more for Thomas’s three children who are just 4, 2, and 5 months old.

“How do we care for these kids and give them a bright future and the care that Greg would’ve given to them, and the motivation to be such a hard worker?” he said.

He started a GoFundMe page to help pay for their college educations. In just a few weeks it has raised more than $20,000.

While no one will stop missing their dad, his friends and coworkers want his children to know the legacy their father leaves behind.

“I hope I can be there to see that money put to work,” said Jordan. “See them go to college and be successful and really make Greg proud.”