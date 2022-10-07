RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Business is up and booming at Ruckus Pizza and owner Robert Royster couldn’t be happier.

“Business is probably up now 20 percent pre-pandemic,” Royster said.

The latest jobs report shows about 263,000 jobs added in September. The hospitality industry saw 83,000 new workers added.

At Royster’s business, he contributes that to competitive salaries.

“We have raised all of our hourly’s across-the-board for all of our staff because it is much more competitive,” Royster said.

Over at the Washington Duke Inn in Durham, Human Resources Director, Deana Merrell, said they’ve also seen an increase in workers.

“We have been able to hire more good people and reduce our overall openings pretty significantly,” Merrell said.

She also credits that to competitive wages, as well as recruiting efforts.

Other industries that also benefited were construction and manufacturing, data shows.

Construction saw about 19,000 jobs added while manufacturing saw 22,000.

Not everything from the report was positive, though.

While the report showed an increase in leisure and hospitality, retail and financial employment saw a decline.

“With this job gain, this is probably going to continue adding fuel to the federal reserve’s resolve to raise interest rates in order to cool inflation,” Mike Walden said, a North Carolina State University Economist.

Walden said typically when the Federal Reserve tries to raise interest rates, that’s when you start to see job loss.

He said right now we’re not seeing that, adding to an already unpredictable economy.