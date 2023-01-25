GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Overnight closures are planned along Interstate 40 over the next few weeks as part of the Complete 540 project.

Crews plan to demolish the old bridge that carried New Bethel Church Road over the interstate, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. To do so safely, they plan to close portions of the interstate between exits 306 and 312.

Starting Thursday morning, I-40 East is scheduled to be closed at Exit 306 from midnight to 5 a.m. most nights over the next couple weeks. A signed detour will have drivers take Exit 306 toward Garner and follow U.S. 70 to N.C. 50 and N.C. 42 to return to I-40 East.

The demolition work will require full closures on the westbound side of the interstate in the coming weeks.

All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Drivers should anticipate lane closures and all-traffic exits throughout this stretch of I-40 over the month ahead, and be mindful of crews working near travel lanes in this area.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.