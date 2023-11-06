RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local holiday tradition may have some issues this year due to a computer glitch.

Apparently not everyone who paid for the Pullen Park Holiday Express ride may have had their money accepted. It all boils down to a problem that occurred in the system the vendor was using to book tickets.

The city said the computer issue was fixed, but some who applied to buy tickets may be unaware of the situation which could keep them from getting their holiday train ride.

Raleigh Parks and Recreation said it’s in the process of following up with families who have yet to resubmit their payments, because without paying that money, your tickets won’t be valid if you were one of those affected by the computer glitch.

That notification process began October 23.

The special Holiday Express train runs from 5 to 9:30 p.m. starting November 29, and continuing to December 19.

The city did not disclose how many people were affected by the computer glitch.

The tickets are only available in advance online and cost $16 a piece. The price is non-refundable, however the city says tickets are transferable.