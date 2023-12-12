RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Education leaders are working on plans to expand coding and computer science programs in schools.

A CBS 17 crew spoke with Wake County Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor and State Superintendent Catherine Truitt as they attended Tuesday’s “Hour of Code” event at East Millbrook Middle School to see some of the work students are doing.

Computer science will become a graduation requirement for North Carolina students starting in the 2026-27 school year and Truitt says her department is already planning for that change by gathering data from districts across the state and seeing what their needs are.

“We will go to the legislature this spring and make an ask that will probably involve funding to make sure that all districts have the professional development they need and the capacity to offer this to their students,” Truitt said.

Taylor says he’s already working on expansion plans and wants local business leaders to be involved in the process.

“Talk with them about what they want to see in graduates and the kinds of things we can do to partner with them to make sure we have that exposure in our schools,” Taylor said.

The Wake County Public Schools System says it will host Hour of Code sessions at 25 of its schools through January.