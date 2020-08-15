Concealed carry weapons training classes packed in Wake County

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The amount of people requesting pistol purchase permits in the Triangle has reached record levels this year, and now, there is a huge uptick in people registering to get concealed carry weapon permits.

“With all the riots and all stuff that was going on, a lot of people are real interested in protecting themselves, their businesses and their homes,” said Clay Ausley, owner of Fuquay Gun & Gold.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Ausley said gun sales skyrocketed nearly 300%. Following the protests, Ausley says people started calling to sign up for gun training classes.

“This is typically the slower time of year for concealed carry classes,” he said. “Typically, you would only have to wait about two weeks to get into a class. Right now, if you were wanting to get into our typical Saturday or Sunday classes, we’re all the way out to December.”

Rebecca Hare signed up for a class a few months ago. She said Saturday was her first time firing a handgun.

“Everything in this world right now, everywhere I go, I feel like something bad could happen at anytime,” Hare said of why she wanted to get her concealed carry weapons permit. “And it’s really frightful. So I at least wanted to be a responsible gun owner.”

The class is a way for people to learn about gun laws and safety. Ausley said some people have signed up to bypass the pistol purchase permit backlog.

“That in itself [the CCW permit] keeps them from having to go to the courthouse and get a pistol purchase permit every time they want to buy a handgun. They come in, they show that, we get the information off of it and we can process them with a handgun and get them out the same day and they don’t have to wait on a pistol permit from the sheriff’s office,” Ausley said.

Hare tells CBS 17 that before the pandemic and protests, she never thought about carrying a gun.

“I have mace, that was always my form of protection,” she said. “But I think a gun would be more suitable in this day and time.”

Ausley said he plans on adding concealed carry weapons classes to the schedule on a limited basis. For more information, visit https://www.fuquaygun.com/.

