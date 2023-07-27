RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A report from a veterinarian about horses led to an animal cruelty charge for a Wendell woman.

On June 6, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local veterinarian that there were horses seemingly not in good health in the 2400 block of Perry Pond Drive near Wendell.

When deputies served a search warrant at the address, there were no horses found, as they had been given away or sold. After conferring with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, they authorized one count of animal cruelty.

On Wednesday, Wake County Sheriff’s Office Deputies charged 55-year-old Gina Marie Taylor with animal cruelty.

Taylor was taken to the Wake County Jail before a magistrate and given a written promise to appear.

This case is still under investigation and there is no additional information at this time.