Concern grew for slain Raleigh woman when she failed to show for her own birthday party

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A family wants answers after the death of a 20-year-old Raleigh woman.

Christina Maria Matos was found dead inside her apartment by police Sunday night during a welfare check.

Raleigh police are calling the case it a homicide investigation.

Matos’ family said they last heard from her on Friday, which was her 20th birthday.

When she didn’t show up to her own birthday Saturday, friends grew concerned. They called police to report her missing.

“If somebody knows anything, just please tell us,” said Yolanda Matos, Christina’s mother.

CBS 17 spoke with the family outside a police substation in Raleigh. After not hearing from police all day, they came to the substation hoping to get an update on the case.

“We want to figure out what happened with Christina. We want justice for her,” Yolanda Matos said.

Matos’ parents said she moved to Raleigh from Clayton about a year ago to go to school at Wake Tech.

Wake Tech confirmed she was a student there during the fall semester. Her family said she was working two jobs to put herself through school.

“She was a very beautiful girl, and she would just flower, every time happy, joy. She was so hungry for life,” her mother said.

Police cruisers were seen outside the Signature 1505 apartments, which are located at 1505 Hillsborough St., more than four hours after a Raleigh police news release was sent Sunday night.

Signature 1505 describes itself as “off campus apartments for students” on its website.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.