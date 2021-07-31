Concerns over COVID-19 delta variant spur some in Triangle to seek vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Concerns over the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 are changing some people’s minds about getting the vaccine.

Celeste Brown held off on getting the vaccine because she was hesitant about possible side effects.

“I wouldn’t say conspiracy theories, but just general concerns about what was in it, what the side effects were, the rare cases of people who died,” Brown said.

Now that the delta variant is responsible for a rise in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and across the country, Brown says she had a change of heart.

“In two words, ‘delta variant’,” said Brown. “That’s pretty much what brought me out.”

Brown and her husband went to Wake County’s walk-in vaccine clinic on Sunnybrook Road Saturday to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I’m in a certain age demographic and me and my husband, the company he works for, he’s eventually gonna have to get it,” she said. “My daughter is gonna have to go back to school so we all got ours today.”

James Jordan, 60, also got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday. Jordan tells CBS 17 he waited until there was more data about the vaccine.

“I wanted to see the whole thing play out all the way to the end. You gotta follow all the tracking and information,” Jordan said.

He added, “Spend 28 years in the military, you check every dotted line.”

Brown said she was nervous to get the shot.

“I told my husband to put his foot on the gas to hurry up and get here before I change my mind,” she said.

But once the first dose was done, she felt a sense of relief.

“I’m just relieved actually to just get it done because I was really super hesitant and I’ve been watching all the coverage from MSNBC to CNN to even FOX News to see what was going on and so I finally came to the decision especially seeing the variant, that I had to go ahead and so it,” she said.

