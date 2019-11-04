Concerns raised about Raleigh/Wake 911 center as 2 towns move to Cary service

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a call that could be the most important — 911 operators are on the front lines of emergencies every day, playing a vital role by dispatching crews that could help save lives.

“It could be the ultimate emergency,” Dominick Nutter, Director of the Raleigh Wake Emergency Communications Center (ECC) said.

According to Nutter, 103 people work at the Raleigh Wake 911 center, a place where people respond to emergencies every day.

“Our people are diligent and we respond quickly,” Nutter said.

But now, there are concerns being raised surrounding the center.

CBS 17 received an email, signed by Raleigh/Wake Emergency Communications Staff, bringing up issues within the center.

The email talked about employees leaving, even writing there was, “complete loss of morale within the staff.”



“I think with that email, we can’t verify it came from any of the people at the ECC. It was a Yahoo email address,” Nutter said. “The turnover rate is about average with the last 10 years. The national average is 19 percent, and we’re right at that 19 percent.”

CBS 17 is working on verifying the national turnover rate average.

The center currently has 20 openings.

The email goes on to say Apex Fire and Morrisville Fire and Police terminated their contracts with the Raleigh Wake 911 center, and moved to the Cary 911 center.

CBS 17 was unable to reach Apex and Morrisville officials about the decision.

While unsure exactly why they moved, Cary 911 Center Emergency Communications Logistics Supervisor Doug Workman said a study resulted in sufficient service for those agencies, compared to Raleigh Wake.

“It dealt with a lot of things, how we neighbor with Morrisville and Apex,” Workman said. “They looked at our dispatch times, our call processing times. It looked like our service times were better, and they would receive prompt service from us.”

Nutter said in the past two years, their center met the standard of answering calls within 10 seconds 90 percent of the time. CBS 17 has verified this claim through public records.

Nutter added there were two months in that time frame where Raleigh Wake was at 88 percent and 86 percent, because the center was getting new technology.

He said, overall, recruiting and retaining people at 911 centers can be tough.

“It’s not one of those jobs where you’re going to come to work, and you get to relax, take your time coming in,” Nutter said. “You can’t take a break from any call. You have to be 100 percent ready to go.”

He said the City of Raleigh is helping employees with assistance programs and resources at the center, including quiet rooms, and they’re operating in a new building.

According to Nutter, they’re also getting ready for a new recruitment class starting in January.

CBS 17 is awaiting records on the call center’s turnover rate and the amount of overtime being paid to employees.

