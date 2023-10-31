RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you have concerns with local post offices closing or mail being rerouted to other cities or states causing a change in delivery times, you’re encouraged to attend a public town hall meeting to discuss all of this.

The American Postal Workers Union Raleigh (APWU) Local Area 1078 is set to inform the public of the changes affecting the public regarding receiving their mail and packages.

According to APWU, the most significant impact will be on older Americans, Veterans, and lower-income people when it comes to getting SSA checks and medications. Local NC Representatives Union officers and other officials are planning to be in attendance.

There will be time at the end for the public to speak and give their experiences when going to their local post offices.

The town hall will be held in the auditorium of Millbrook High School located at 2201 Soring Forest Rd. at 6 p.m.