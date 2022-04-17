RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Restaurants are still feeling the effects from the pandemic, and some owners are asking for more help from the federal government.

Cheetie Kumar is the owner and chef of the restaurant “Garland,” and she tells CBS 17 money from the federal government’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund helped her pay employees and pay back the restaurant’s landlord, who deferred rent when the pandemic hit.

“I know that we wouldn’t be able to still exist as a business, as a restaurant, if it hadn’t been for the grant,” Kumar said.

Congress is deciding whether to approve a bill that would allocate $42 billion for the revitalization fund to help more eateries still reeling from the pandemic.

Cheetie recently made a trip to Washington D.C. to testify in front of the Senate’s small business committee and let them know restaurants still need the help.

“Everybody in Congress recognizes that this has been a devastation for small restaurants, but I think it’s just a difference in opinion on how to go about finding the aid,” Kumar said.

Now, she’s asking people to call their senators and ask them to pass the legislation.

“You don’t have to own a restaurant. You just have to love a restaurant that’s owned by people who live in your neighborhood and who welcome your family in when you come to eat,” Kumar said.

The bill has already passed the House, and the Senate is expected to vote on it later this month.