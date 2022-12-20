RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A nationwide non-profit here in Raleigh wants to make sure senior citizens are getting the nutritious meals they need–just in time for Christmas.

Tuesday, congresswoman Deborah Ross joined this initiative by volunteering with Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels is a non-profit that provides meals to seniors living alone. Tuesday, their goal was 1,400 meals.

That’s 1,400 opportunities to make a difference and impact in and out of Wake County. Tuesday the group even received a special guest volunteering; congresswoman Deborah Ross.

“I’m happy to be able to be here and help during the holidays; I think the thing we need to remember is there are people in need all year round; particularly our seniors,” she said.

Volunteers like Sally Duff come in and out daily to provide lunches for seniors.

“I’ve always done a lot of volunteer work inside my church, inside my schools and I felt like I wanted to do more in the community,” Duff said during an interview with CBS 17.

“What we’re doing today is what we do five days a week and that’s taking a hot notorious lunch, ready to eat for some of our senior neighbors who are homebound, can’t get out to buy food or prepare their food,” Executive Director Alan Winstead for Meal on Wheels for Wake County said.

Congresswoman Ross said as the holiday approaches not everyone is as fortunate. So, volunteering or donating is the best way to spread holiday cheer.

“I have former collogues who really need to have, not just a hot meal, but somebody with a smile on their face who comes and sees them during the day,” Congresswoman Ross shared.

In Wake County alone, volunteers with Meals on Wheels all together drive more than 250,000 miles every year to deliver food to housebound people. Within a year they deliver close to 400,000 lunches to seniors in the community.

According to Winstead—their biggest need right now is volunteers. If you would like to volunteer or donate click here.