Conservative event sparks protests at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 800 people turned out Wednesday evening to protest two controversial conservative speakers who appeared at North Carolina State University.

The event was put on by Turning Point USA. Its founder and president, Charlie Kirk, and President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, both spoke.

Protestors gathered more than an hour before the event began.

“This is not what we believe in. This is not what this campus stands for,” student Abigail Dickson said.

They marched to the student union and took over the lobby.

“We are here to lift our voices. We are here to speak up for what matters. We are here to speak up against hate,” said junior Jarrell Patterson.

N.C. State was quick to point out that they didn’t sponsor the event, which was called Culture War. A student chapter of Turning Point USA did.

“We all know what it means. None of us agree with it, so it’s important that we send this message together,” Dickson said.

Meantime, N.C. State said more than 1,200 people lined up to attend the event.

CBS 17’s camera not allowed in.

“I’d like to hear what they have to say and then see if I can pick pieces from that and see if I can better myself and my political views,” said student Martin Smith.

“I just wanted to hear what they had to say. I don’t really have a strong opinion on either side. I’m kind of in the middle at this point,” sophomore Jonathan Spear said.

Tensions heightened Tuesday when video emerged. Jack Bishop, Congressman Dan Bishop’s son, said he was assaulted by members of the university’s Young Democratic Socialists of America club. It happened in “Freedom Expression Tunnel” as Jack said he was promoting Wednesday’s event.

N.C. State confirms a complaint was filed and that they’re investigating.

