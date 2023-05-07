RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Area business workers spoke of fresh concerns for their safety in Raleigh after a man was severely injured in a shooting on Wake Forest Road early Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., officers said they were called to the area of Wake Forest Road near Six Forks Road in reference to gunfire.

When they arrived, they said they found a man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, according to the police department.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene spotted at least seven police cars and at least 20 evidence markers on the street. A white car with bullet holes in the front windshield was also seen near the intersection with a door open.

Police said they closed the intersection because of the investigation and asked drivers to find an alternate route. The road reopened just before 9 a.m.

Judy Femia who was on her way to work told CBS 17 that she first spotted several officers at the blocked intersection and noted how quiet everything was.

“It just feels off this morning, it’s very quiet, there’s not a lot of traffic… Usually, there’s cars going back and forth.”

Femia described the area in front of Jimmy Johns where she works and said, “This wasn’t blocked off yet. But there were cops all down there.”

Other employees at nearby businesses in the area said the shooting brings more concern and frustration.

“I constantly think about my safety,” said Jahely Guevara, who works at Star Tobacco. “I have a little alarm keychain and always tell my boss to look at the cameras and make sure I get to my car.”

Guevara said her boss talked with employees about their own safety. She said it comes after another shooting that happened one early morning in March where police said two men were shot just blocks away on Wake Forest Road near Hodges Street

“He was telling us just to be careful just because, in this area, you never know,” Guevara said.

Other businesses have also expressed concerns to CBS17 News following other incidents in the area. Last year in August, officers responded to a nightclub where six teens were shot.

Just two weeks ago in April, the police department also said agents raided a bar on Hodges Street where they arrested seven people and seized guns, alcohol and drugs. Investigators said the response came after a history of 911 calls to the police department that included multiple shootings, homicides and illegal activity.

Guevara said, overall, she believes the neighborhood is safe but still uses caution when leaving work at night.

Keonte Williams, who works next door at Billionaire’s Barbershop, said he recently started working at the business to ensure a safe location for him and his customers.

“From a business standpoint, it’s disappointing. It makes you think like, hey, are people going to come now?” Williams shook his head and added, “We don’t need that.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and plan to provide an update.